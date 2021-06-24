Terry Miller

Senior Vice President of Sales and Leasing at Occidental Management Inc. I’m excited to be a part of Occidental Management and the tremendous opportunity that Aspiria brings to Overland Park. Leveraging both the existing office space and the innovative development plans, I look forward to bringing Aspiria’s vision of live, work, play to life. Johnson brings over 15 years of experience to his new role of SVP of Sales and Leasing at OMI. During his 15-year career with Block Real Estate, he has been involved in more than 300 transactions totaling in over $400 million.