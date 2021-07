After months of NBA action, the NBA Finals have finally arrived. Yes, that's right, the Larry O'Brien trophy will be rewarded within the next two weeks and fans can't wait to see who will take it all. In the Finals, we have the Milwaukee Bucks who are still unsure about whether or not they will have Giannis Antetokounmpo back in time for Game 1. Meanwhile, we also have the Phoenix Suns who have been uplifted out of poverty thanks to the efforts of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton.