Although percentages vary from county to county, as a whole, 69.6% of Washingtonians 16+ have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) continues to make progress with COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. As of July 7, 69.6% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. This percentage includes vaccination rates from the Washington State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. This information can be found on the DOH data dashboard, which is updated three times per week.