Chawanmushi, Haggis, Filmjölk: It's What's for Breakfast Around the World

As the nation celebrates its 245th birthday, despite all the troubles that dominate headlines, it is worth remembering all the good in today’s world — much of it due, at least in part, to the achievements of an American foreign policy that often has been badly flawed and yet, since at least World War II, has done much more net good than bad. The systems of alliances and strategic partnerships we have built with some 60 other countries, most of them like-minded democracies, together with an international economic order that has produced more growth and wealth for a higher fraction of the world’s population than ever before in human history, have undergirded a U.S. grand strategy that remains sound in its basic concept and core vision.