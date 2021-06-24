Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Chawanmushi, Haggis, Filmjölk: It's What's for Breakfast Around the World

Posted by 
HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 18 days ago

Congee is a rice porridge eaten with chicken, fish or a century egg, served throughout Asia and India. South China Morning Post/Getty Images. Most of us are accustomed to the usual range of comfortable, delicious, beige breakfast foods that can be found at any diner almost anywhere in the world. Pancakes, waffles, eggs and coffee — the standards. It's not too often you find dishes like boiled lamb, congealed blood pudding and foot soup at your local IHOP. Here are 10 breakfast foods you may not have heard of that people are happily rolling out of bed and noshing on all over the world.

recipes.howstuffworks.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
555
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

 https://www.howstuffworks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Foods#Food Drink#Congee#Ihop#Mongolian#Black Pudding#English#Corbis Getty Images#Nordic#Swedes#Puerto Rican#Mexican American#Victorian#Huitlacoche#Afp Getty Images#Post Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea’s holiday breakfast – The Half English

What better way to celebrate the Fourth than to acknowledge our friends across the pond, right? Hey it's been 245 years, it's okay now. That said, with my daughter living in London for the past six years, we've become accustomed to many different traditions! One of the best is the "English Breakfast." Tomatoes, beans, bacon, eggs and "blood sausage."
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Emeline’s Frannie & The Fox Launches Breakfast Service

Emeline’s signature restaurant, Frannie & The Fox, is now open for breakfast six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 11 am. Chef Tim Morton’s menu will includes items like Porchetta & Eggs, Brown Butter Pecan Granola & Yogurt, and Cornmeal & Buttermilk Pancakes. To view the full menu, click here.
Recipesmyketokitchen.com

Keto Caesar Salad Recipe With Low Carb Croutons

Our Keto Caesar Salad is one of the most frequent meals we eat It’s loaded with all the low-carb favorites; bacon, parmesan, boiled eggs & don’t forget those delicious Keto Bread Croutons!. Ensure that your lettuce is well drained and any water removed. Dressing doesn’t stick to wet lettuce. Want...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

The Wave’s Breakfast is Moving to Another Spot in Disney World!

LOTS of changes are being made all over Disney World. At Disney’s Contemporary Resort, there’s been a lot of construction going on, and more is set to take place in the future. Guest rooms at the Contemporary are receiving a new Incredibles theme, front desk services and more will be moving as changes take place in the lobby, and The Wave…of American Flavors will be closing soon. But, if you’re a fan of some of the signature breakfast dishes at The Wave, you’ll soon have another place to visit to grab them!
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Worst Nightmare: The U.S. Military Could Land Troops On the Senkaku Islands

U.S. troops landing on the Senkaku Islands? Could be. Last year Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, the commander of U.S. forces based in Japan, launched the U.S.-Japanese exercise Keen Sword 21 with words to that effect. Keen Sword brings together units from all four U.S. military services together with their brethren from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Announced General Schneider on board a Japanese warship, the allied force demonstrated “the ability to move a few people” around Japan’s southwestern islands.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

What's right with the world today

As the nation celebrates its 245th birthday, despite all the troubles that dominate headlines, it is worth remembering all the good in today’s world — much of it due, at least in part, to the achievements of an American foreign policy that often has been badly flawed and yet, since at least World War II, has done much more net good than bad. The systems of alliances and strategic partnerships we have built with some 60 other countries, most of them like-minded democracies, together with an international economic order that has produced more growth and wealth for a higher fraction of the world’s population than ever before in human history, have undergirded a U.S. grand strategy that remains sound in its basic concept and core vision.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

School tells its pupils they will be given detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30AM with NO EXCEPTIONS - despite thousands of others being told they can start late

A school has incurred the wrath of parents after it threatened to give its pupils detention tomorrow if they are not at their desks by 8.30am despite thousands of other children across the country being told they can start late after England's Euro 2020 final. Students at North Durham Academy...
ScienceUpworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...
TravelRoad & Track

Travel Around the World with R&T Crew's New Summer Box and Issue

R&T Crew, the kids club by Road & Track, is gearing up for summer with the release of our latest box, all about international road trips, car companies from around the world, legendary racing events, and more. The "Around the World" themed box is packed with internationally inspired items that will take kids on an epic adventure all summer long.
TV & Videosfoxla.com

One Man's Journey Around the World Fueled Only By Kindness

Former broker-turned-world traveler, Leon Logothetis, decided to change his focus from making money to connection and serenity. He embarked on an inspiring eye-opening trek around the world fostering kindness, hope, and love as host and star of "The Kindness Diaries" unscripted series now streaming on Discovery+. He shares his inspiring and life-affirming story with Good Day LA.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Why are Subway restaurants closing on July 12?

Craving that meatball marinara sandwich? Guests might want to plan ahead because Subway restaurants will be closing for part of July 12. The reason why the lights will be off is a big one and it will have even more guests heading to Subway on July 13. Recently, Subway announced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy