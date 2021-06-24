Cancel
Sedona, AZ

City adds parking lot restrictions

By Ron Eland
Sedona Red Rock News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Sedona’s Land Development Code includes just about everything from A to Z. But a recent issue brought to light something that was not included in the document. Recently, the United Methodist Church had been allowing the use of its parking lot at the corner of State Route 179 and Indian Cliffs Drive. It was being utilized primarily by those seeking parking for nearby trailheads, specifically CathedralRock Trail off of Back O’ Beyond. The church had placed a donation box on site with funds being donated to the Red Rock TrailFund, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that maintains local trails.

