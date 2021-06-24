Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Ferrari 296 GTB Is an 818-Hp Hybrid First for the Supercar Brand

By Matthew Skwarczek
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently, rumors swirled that a new hybrid supercar would grace Ferrari dealerships. But at the time, we didn’t know much about its powertrain, its arrival date, or even its exact looks. However, this speculation can now be laid to rest, because that car has finally broken cover. It’s the Ferrari 296 GTB, and it gives the Italian brand something it’s never really had.

www.motorbiscuit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In Hybrid#Supercars#Hp#Italian#Automobile#Gtb#Roadshow#Ev#Road Track#European#Roma#Acura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Ferrari
Related
Carstopgear.com

The Ferrari 296 GTB configurator is live

Hurrah! It’s time to pretend we have enough money to buy Ferrari's new hybrid…. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. So, you’ve had time to digest all of the minutiae surrounding Ferrari’s rather lovely-looking new twin-turbo V6-engined...
CarsCarscoops

Ex-Ferrari Design Boss Analyses And Restyles The New 296 GTB

The design of the new Ferrari 296 GTB has been well received for the most part, though our own comment section would suggest that not everyone is in love. How does a former Ferrari designer feel about it, though?. Frank Stephenson is turning his designer’s eye to the V6 hybrid...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale First Track Drive: A Big Argument for Big Thinking

Fiorano. The word, let alone the actual place, bursts with visions of Michael Schumacher obsessively knocking off lap after lap of Formula 1 testing; of Ferrari 288 GTO and F40 prototypes finessing the ragged edges of their track chops; of Big Ideas pressure-tested under il Commendatore's watchful gaze before he spirited away to the great paddock in the sky in 1988. If old man Enzo could today magically materialize and size up the new, staggeringly special Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano, the $567,490 (to start) wedge would probably trigger a cascade of questions.
Carshiconsumption.com

Amalgam & Ferrari Are Offering Replica Scale Models Of Customer Supercars

For more than a quarter of a century, Amalgam Collection has been producing the world’s finest and most meticulously detailed model cars, each of which is born out of more than 4,000 hours of prototyping and development. And while AM has worked closely with Ferrari on models cars since 1998, the two elite brands have now announced a new partnership with the launch of a new program that offers optional exact replica models of new supercars ordered from the Prancing Horse.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Brings Brand’s Second Plug-in to Market

Bentley will launch production of its second plug-in hybrid later this year, a new version of its flagship Flying Spur sedan. The introduction of the plug-in sedan comes roughly a year after Bentley debuted its first PHEV, a version of the big Bentayga sport-utility vehicle. Both are part of the automaker’s Beyond100 strategy, Bentley planning to shift entirely to all-electric models by 2030. But it will switch to plug-ins even before then.
Carstecheblog.com

Only 15 of these NOVITEC Ferrari F8 N-LARGO Supercars Exist in the World

Limited to just 15-units worldwide, the NOVITEC Ferrari F8 N-LARGO could be the most brutal Tributo yet. Starting from the outside, it boasts a carbon fiber widebody kit, a large rear ducktail spoiler, a front spoiler with side flaps, NOVITEC sport springs that lower the ride height by 35mm, and NOVITEC NF10 NL forged wheels in a staggered 21-inch / 22-inch layout. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic Type R, Ferrari 296 GTB Vs Maserati MC20, Bugatti Chiron Vs F1 Car: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Just like VW’s original split-screen and bay window buses, the retro-look ID.Buzz will be available in passenger and commercial forms, and our spy photographers have just snapped the still-secret panel van variant. European sales of the ID.Buzz start in late 2022, with U.S dealers getting their supply the following year, though we hear the van version might not make the cut for North America.
CarsRoad & Track

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano Makes 986 HP Feel Easy

Turn 6 is the tightest corner at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track. A 180-degree left-hander, the late-apex bend forces you to come to a near stop before rocketing off on to the back straight. In any normal high-horsepower car, you’d have to slowly ease into the throttle on the way out to get a perfect exit. Otherwise, you’re lighting up tires or kicking in traction control, losing time. But not in the SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano.
CarsCNET

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale first drive review: Plugging in to 986 horsepower

The tides are changing in the automotive seas. In terms of production, Ferrari is a small fish. With just over 9,000 cars shipped in 2020, Ferrari's volume is less than 1% of a mainstream player like Toyota. However, in terms of history and prestige, it's hard to get much bigger than the prancing horse, and though the brand has gotten this far largely by doing its own thing, even the House of Enzo can't ignore the brave new world of electrification.
CarsTop Speed

The Ferrari 296 GTB Isn’t Called Dino Because the Dino Wasn’t Up to Ferrari Standards

Ferrari didn’t want its first V-6 road car in five decades to carry a name that was rooted in compromise. Despite the Dino being called a Ferrari by, well, just about everyone, and being produced by Ferrari, it didn’t actually wear a Ferrari badge. In fact, the Dino name itself was created in Ferrari’s attempt create a low-cost sports car, ultimately opening the door to people a little less fortunate than those that could actually afford a real Ferrari. Ferrari produced several versions of the Dino like the V-6 206 GT, 246 GT, the 246 GTS, and there was even an eight-cylinder model, the 308 GT4. Be that as it may, the Dino is remembered as a V-6 Ferrari first and foremost, while the original plan for the Dino name to represent any car that didn’t have a V-12. The name itself was somewhat successful but was discontinued after 1976. Ferrari hasn’t used the Dino name since, although, it’s been highly speculated for years that the name would make a comeback. With the reveal of the Ferrari 296 GTB, we now know why it hasn’t and probably never will.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: 536 HP Combined From an Electrified V6

It's the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date, which...might not be all that tough. Bentley's second plug-in hybrid will be a version of the Flying Spur, which is being billed as its most environmentally friendly car yet and part of the brand's overall journey towards carbon neutrality. With a gasoline V6 hybrid powertrain, it promises plenty of horsepower (536, precisely) and to be the big, Bentley-shaped car you expect to be getting for the price tag, but with the added advantage of low emissions.
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Bugatti Officially Merges With Electric Supercar Brand Rimac

Up until now, Bugatti has been one of several premium brands in the Volkswagen family. And that’s been the case since VW resurrected Bugatti in 2009. However, over the last few months reports claimed that the hypercar brand could be up for sale. And as of today, it’s official: Bugatti is joining forces with electric supercar company Rimac.
CarsCarscoops

‘Hybrid Charger’ System For BMW M2, M3, And M4 To Deliver Up To 1,000 HP

Infinitas, a German manufacturer of performance-focused BMW parts, has just announced its new ‘Hybrid Charger’ system for the S55B30 engine powering F8x series M3 and M4 models as well as the M2 Competition and M2 CS. The system consists of a combined compressor and biturbo charging, with the compressor connected...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ferrari F430 Designer Gives The 296 GTB A New Look

The Ferrari 296 GTB has just been revealed last month but it's already getting a redesign, albeit, unofficially. Unlike other car design alterations we've seen before, this one has more merit as it's coming from Frank Stephenson, the first Director of Ferrari-Maserati Concept Design and Development in Maranello and Modena. His works with the Prancing Horse include the Ferrari F430 and FXX.

Comments / 0

Community Policy