Marvel to offer NFT collecting via Veve Digital Collectibles App
Marvel Comics has announced a new partnership that will spark a new way for fans to collect Marvel merch through NFTs. Working with Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited using the Veve Digital Collectibles App, Marvel will allow fans to purchase NFT digital collectibles, 3D statues, and digital comic books through “mixed reality” on the app. The app also lets fans share their own curated collections of photos, videos, and virtual showrooms with friends and the fan community using the app’s features.aiptcomics.com