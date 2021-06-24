Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Marvel to offer NFT collecting via Veve Digital Collectibles App

By David Brooke
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 18 days ago

Marvel Comics has announced a new partnership that will spark a new way for fans to collect Marvel merch through NFTs. Working with Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited using the Veve Digital Collectibles App, Marvel will allow fans to purchase NFT digital collectibles, 3D statues, and digital comic books through “mixed reality” on the app. The app also lets fans share their own curated collections of photos, videos, and virtual showrooms with friends and the fan community using the app’s features.

aiptcomics.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

960
Followers
8K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Collectible#Marvel Comics#Wired#Ios#Marvel Nft Digital#Co Founder Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
Designbleedingcool.com

Marvel to Recycle Joe Jusko Trading Cart Art for October Variants

Marvel Comics will combat climate change this October by recycling Joe Jusko's Marvel Masterpieces trading card art for a series of variant covers, the publisher announced via press release Monday. The Masterpieces trading card line had its heyday in the 1990s, but now all of that art will make money for Marvel once again, reborn as low-effort variant covers to be slapped on a bunch of random titles come October. For more on the innovative nature of recycling old art or variant covers, Bleeding Cool spoke with renowned Comixologist and real person, Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel Masterpieces variant covers tap into Marvel '90s nostalgia

Marvel Masterpieces trading card illustrations from the '90s by brand name comic book artist Joe Jusko are as much a part of the decade for comic book fans as the opening theme song of the X-Men animated series; 'extreme' characters with grimaces, pouches, and 'y's in their names; and checking Wizard Magazine to see how much the 20 copies of Spawn #1 you bought a few months before were worth.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ draws $215M globally with $60M via streaming

Today, Disney has revealed Black Widow has pulled in over $215 million globally over the weekend. That includes $80 million in the domestic box office, $78 million in the international box office, and over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access. Disney+ Premiere Access costs $30 per account, which means over two million people streamed the first MCU film since the pandemic ground the industry to a halt over a year ago.
Moviesuncrazed.com

Marvel And DC Will Not Feature At Comic-Con@Home

Comic-Con is set to take place from home again on July 23rd through to the 25th, but both Marvel Studios and DC films will not feature at the event. This is the second year running that Marvel have not participated in the event. Over the course of the pandemic, Disney...
Hobbiespocketgamer.biz

Etermax launches its first NFT collectables via a Trivia Crack tournament

Trivia Crack and Word Crack developer Etermax is releasing its first set of NFTs through an in-game tournament. Starting for US players only from 09:00 EST (14:00 UK time) on July 9th and running until 9am (14:00 UK time) on July 12th, the TriviaTokens Cup is a free tournament that will reward winning players with "Cups".
Video GamesVentureBeat

Blankos Block Party will drop Deadmau5 limited edition NFT collectibles

Mythical Games said that it will drop new digital collectibles from musical artist Deadmau5 inside its Blankos Block Party NFT-based game today. At 3 p.m. Pacific time, the game maker will auction of NFT (nonfungible token) art from artist Dan Lish and Grammy-nominated Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as Deadmau5 (pronounced “dead mouse”). It’s part of Mythical’s attempt to bring NFTs to mainstream gaming.
Shoppingd23.com

New Topps Digital Collectibles Will Enchant You

Bring all the magic of Disney+’s Loki series home courtesy of our friends at Marvel Collect! by Topps®! Read on to see what you can expect from these new sets:. Loki Collections in Marvel Collect! by Topps® app. Great news: The Marvel Collect! by Topps app has three NEW digital...
MoviesSFGate

Marvel's 'Black Widow' made $60 million on Disney Plus. Is that good?

In 2020, superhero movies were far from a box office hero. Granted, in a pandemic, not much could be counted on to save the day. Still, all three comic book adaptations that debuted that year — Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Birds of Prey” before the pandemic, and 20th Century’s “The New Mutants” and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” in the middle of the pandemic — brought in grosses that paled in comparison to even middling superhero films of the previous decade. Without any historical precedent during an industry-crushing shutdown, it’s impossible to know if superhero fatigue played a role in the performance of these movies. But that uncertainty, coupled with the deep investment by Disney, Warner Bros. and Sony in theatrical superhero features for at least the next five years, made the debut of Marvel’s “Black Widow” that much more of a crucial bellwether for the overall financial health of the genre.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Digital Footwear Collections

The ASICS NFT Sunrise Red Collection introduces the footwear brand's first-ever digital footwear collection and it kicks off with an auction starting July 15th. The collection of virtual designs will help to support emerging digital artists via the funds raised and collectors have a new way to build or expand their assets.
MoviesStreetInsider.com

Walt Disney (DIS) Announces Black Widow Surpasses $215M Between Box Office and Disney+ Premier Access

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has announced that Marvel Studios' Black Widow debuted to an estimated total of more than $215 million globally over the weekend, including $80 million in domestic box office, $78 million in international box office and over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Greg Chait landed on a good formula for presenting his Elder Statesman collections digitally a year ago. Rather than futz with new technologies he did the oldest thing in the book: drove around and hung out. First he zoomed around Los Angeles and photographed his staff at home, then he zipped around L.A. at large and photographed friends, then he headed up to a homestead in Northern California, and then to Biosphere 2 in Arizona. Even if creative director Bailey Hunter took an airplane to Mexico City’s Casa Orgánica by architect Javier Senosiain to create the resort 2022 look book, the vibe is the same: traveling around and photographing locals in TES. The formula of showing groovy clothes on groovy people not only lends honesty and humanity to the ever-glossier look of virtual fashion weeks, but it also helps make the brand’s expensive knits feel more relatable.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Avengers Epic Collection: The Final Threat’ review

The Avengers are a weird property at Marvel because more than any of their other mainstays, the team has undergone probably the most significant long-term change in foundation. Sure, the X-Men are immortals living on an island now, but the basis of “mutants in a world that hates and fears them” remains. The Avengers, though, went from a bureaucratic organization reminiscent of a superpowered fire station to… just a group of super-powerful and important heroes teaming up against the largest threats to Earth. It’s hard to recommend older Avengers stuff to people entrenched in the newer definition of the team, because not only are old comics hard to recommend in general, the concept of what an Avenger is has changed so significantly that it’s basically a completely different book. Books like Avengers Epic Collection: The Final Threat don’t do much to help matters, either – even when there are good contents inside they’re surrounded by some of the dullest Avengers stories Marvel’s ever put out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy