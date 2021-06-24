Russia Has Big Plans To Test Its New RS-28 Sarmat ICBM
Russia will be continuing to conduct tests of its new RS-28 Sarmat, an advanced silo-based system is equipped with a heavy liquid-propellant ICBM. The platform, which could enter service with Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) next year, can reportedly penetrate any existing missile defense–at least according to Moscow. The next test of the Sarmat is scheduled to take place in the coming months, said the head of JSC Karsmash, the leading producer of Russian ballistic missiles.www.19fortyfive.com