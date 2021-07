Short-form videos have become immensely popular in the last couple of years. Vine pioneered the short-form format, and TikTok made it a worldwide sensation. TikTok was once an undisputed champion of the category, but lately, it has been facing some intense competition from established social media giants. Facebook’s Instagram is already giving TikTok some tough time with its Reels, and now YouTube is turning the heat up a notch with the worldwide release of Shorts, its TikTok competitor.