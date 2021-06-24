Homer Auge

Welcome to 17 Timber Road. The property is comprised of 113+ ac of rolling pasture land, mature woodlands, & a large pond. The pastures make up 30 ac of the land w/ numerous fenced pastures & hayfields. The pond is approximately 4.5 ac & has recently undergone a few restoration measures to include clearing trees on the dam, water lily treatments, & the addition of grass carp to help control lily pads. The pond is full of fish offering a great fishery. The property features 2 homes, 2 large barns, and a workshop. The main house is perched on a knoll surrounded by large trees and has a breathtaking view of the grounds. The home has a large kitchen, first floor suite, hardwood floors, and a partially finished basement. Outside the home you have a large brick patio, circle drive, and plenty of land to enjoy. The 2nd home is currently rented & 1424 sq ft, 3 bd & 2 ba. The property also offers 2 large barns, a 60 x 60 center aisle barn w/ water, electric, 8 stalls, tack room, loft, & lean-to's on each side. This property should be appealing to the horse enthusiast, outdoorsman, hobby farmer, or who knows, it has just about everything. Thank you for visiting, we hope you call it home.