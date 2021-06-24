Cancel
Homer

Homer Auge

Biz Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomer has been promoted from manager to VP of roofing operations. In this role, he will continue his proven leadership and management of CCI’s self-performed commercial roofing teams while increasing preventative maintenance roofing services.

biztimes.com
