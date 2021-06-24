Cancel
Utica, NY

NY22: Brindisi will not seek to reclaim congressional seat from Tenney in 2022

Observer-Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Congressman Anthony Brindisi will not seek to reclaim the seat for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, citing a need to spend more time with his family. “My son is entering high school this fall, my daughter is finishing up her last year of elementary school, and going back and forth to Washington for three weeks out of the month is just not conducive to family life,” Brindisi said. “And since they’re at such a crucial age, I want to be closer to home and that’s why I made the decision that I did.”

