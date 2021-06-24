Cancel
Caribou County, ID

Caribou County fire ban

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xl8o_0aeRZdGE00

CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Caribou County Fire Chief Brad Hemmert has issued a fire ban in Caribou County effective Monday, June 28.

Chief Hemmert said you can still use your BBQ grill and have small cooking fires in fire pits or inside a ring.

This does not apply to people camping on forest service land. You need to call the forest service to find out their restrictions.

This sldo does not apply to persons inside city limits. Contact your city fire department.

No burn permits will be issued until further notice.

If you have any questions, call the EMS office 208-547-2583.

The post Caribou County fire ban appeared first on Local News 8 .

Idaho Falls, ID
