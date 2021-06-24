Cancel
We May Need to Rethink Which Genes Control Aging

Neuroscience News
 18 days ago

Summary: Study finds only 30% of genes traditionally associated with aging set the internal clock in drosophila. The rest reflects the body’s internal response to bacteria. To better understand the role of bacteria in health and disease, National Institutes of Health researchers fed fruit flies antibiotics and monitored the lifetime activity of hundreds of genes that scientists have traditionally thought control aging. To their surprise, the antibiotics not only extended the lives of the flies but also dramatically changed the activity of many of these genes.

