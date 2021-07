After a memorable regular season and playoff stretch, the 2021 NBA Finals are finally set as the Phoenix Suns will take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Finals appearance is the first for Phoenix since 1993 when the Charles Barkley-led Suns lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games. The Suns have never won an NBA title in franchise history, so they will be looking to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time ever.