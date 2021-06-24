Cancel
Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Swimwear Collection Embodies "Hot Girl Summer"

By Nikita Charuza
PopSugar
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion is teaming up with Fashion Nova yet again, this time for a swimwear collection. The "Body" singer has partnered with the retailer for a collection of bikinis and one-pieces just in time for summer. It's easy to see that the collection is inspired by the iconic '80s Miami Beach style with all of the colors. The affordable collection includes a range of swimwear, cover-ups, dresses, matching sets, and even accessories.

