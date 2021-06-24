Japanese Investor Buys 43-45 West 55th Street for $12.25M
The co-founder of Japanese music company Being Inc. has purchased 43-45 West 55th Street for $12.5 million, Commercial Observer has learned. Daiko Nagato, under the entity Dreamaps Estate NY, purchased the 15,000-square-foot Midtown apartment building from Double E Realty. The property holds 11 studio and one-bedroom apartments, three of which are rent-regulated, with a NatureWorks and Five Guys located in the ground-floor retail level.commercialobserver.com