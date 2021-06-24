Cancel
News Bites: Charlamagne Tha God, ‘ESPN Cleveland,’ WNXX.

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for June 24... ...Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of the Premiere Networks-syndicated “The Breakfast Club” and founder of Mental Health Alliance presented this year's graduating class of local foster youth with scholarships and resources at the 2021 Virtual High School Graduation & Scholarship Award Celebration, sponsored by the LA County Independent Living Program (ILP). The event took place June 22, and included presenters and speakers including Tiffany Haddish, Keke Palmer and Danny Trejo. “Doesn't matter what your current circumstances are, all anyone needs to change those circumstances is opportunity and resources,” the host said in a release. “I have to thank Tiffany for making me aware of what foster kids go through and I want kids in the foster care system to know that we see them and we are here to be of service to them. Thank You God for blessing me to be a blessing.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Person
Keke Palmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Cleveland#Volunteers#Tha#Espn Cleveland#Mental Health Alliance#Ilp#Wknr#Wnxx Baton Rouge#Wbrz
