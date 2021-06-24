New American Horror Story Poster Teases The Plot Of Season 10

"I've spent a lot of time thinking 'how did I believe that?'" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a film titled Pray Away, marking the feature directorial debut of award-winning doc filmmaker Kristine Stolakis. It's also executive produced by iconic producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum and many others. The doc dives into the horrible and frightening world of conversion therapy, the religious practice of sending people to camps and "therapy" centers to "pray the gay away" (there's been a few feature films about this including The Miseducation of Cameron Post and Boy Erased). After years as Christian superstars in the religious right, many of these men and women have come out as LGBTQ, disavowing the very movement they helped start. Focusing on the dramatic journeys of former conversion therapy leaders, current members, and a survivor, Pray Away chronicles the "ex gay" movement’s rise to power, persistent influence, and also the profound harm it causes. I'm glad that Netflix is releasing this, the more people that can watch it the better.