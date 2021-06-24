Cancel
New American Horror Story Poster Teases The Plot Of Season 10

By Bethy Squires
 18 days ago
The new season of "American Horror Story" debuts August 25, 2021. But Ryan Murphy has already begun the long tease of the season's themes, setting, and monsters. Titled "Double Feature," the show will have two stories — "one by the sea...one by the sand," per Murphy's big title announcement. Macaulay Culkin is joining the "AHS" crew, and both Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are returning to the show.

