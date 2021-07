Today’s 6:30 Clock Radio Classic is a favorite of mine. Long story long, awhile back I took a trip with some friends. We heard this song at least four times on the very first day of the trip. Cab. Convenience store. Bar. Hotel. It seemed to follow us everywhere. So I then continued the experience by repeatedly playing this song on the juke box (there’s an app for that) everywhere we went. And continue to go. I’m pretty sure they’re now completely sick of the song, which makes it even funnier to me.