A ROKA pop-up, new Hauser & Wirth site and several highly anticipated hotels add to the many reasons travelers are making the journey to Spain’s scenic Balearic islands. An easy jaunt from mainland Spain — a country that’s now welcoming U.S. travelers who have the full COVID-19 vaccination — flights take travelers from Barcelona to Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca each day, with boats then transporting people across the water from Ibiza to Formentera. This archipelago off the east coast of mainland Spain is a major draw for its rugged landscape and sandy shores, laidback lifestyle, historic towns and the famous party scene of Ibiza.