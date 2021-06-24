Cancel
Accidents

Neighbor: I saw survivor of building collapse covered in dust

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJorge Soto, who lives across from the Florida condominium complex, tells CNN's Victor Blackwell about what he experienced while speaking with survivors of the residential building collapse.

The Independent

Miami building collapse – latest: Death toll rises to 11 as search goes on for survivors

Rescue teams continue working at the site of the deadly Miami building collapse after the official death toll rose to 11 on Monday. More than 150 people remain missing after the Champlain Towers South tower disaster early on Thursday morning, while 136 are accounted for.Search and rescue workers are still trying to locate these missing people, and huge pieces of rubble from the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building were removed Sunday morning to assist with that search. One problem that impacted the rescue efforts was a fire that’s burning deep within the rubble from the collapse, creating a significant...
POTUS

Miami building collapse: Still possible to find survivors, Biden says

US President Joe Biden has said it is still possible to find survivors in the rubble of a building that collapsed last week near Miami in Florida. Speaking after meeting families of people who died or are still missing, he said they were going "through hell", and that federal funding for the rescue effort would continue for a month.
Accidents
CBS News

Health concerns from smoke, dust and debris after Surfside building collapse

CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca gives an update on the Florida condo collapse as search and rescue workers brace for the first Atlantic hurricane of the season. Dr. Shirin Shafazand, pulmonologist and professor at the University of Miami, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the health risks accompanying this kind of search and recovery effort.
Accidents
The Independent

Three youngest victims of Surfside collapse discovered as mayor says it is getting too hard to identify remains

Three of the youngest victims of the Surfside condo collapse have been discovered as the mayor says it is getting too hard to identify any remains found by search teams.Ten more victims of the horrifying building collapse, including children aged five, six and nine, have been identified, according to Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.It takes the officials death toll of the tragedy to 94, with 83 bodies identified, while 22 remain unaccounted for, authorities said on Monday.Searchers discovered the body of five-year-old Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone along with his 48-year-old father Alfredo.They also found and identified the bodies of...
Public Safety
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
Public Safety
The Independent

Rossanna Delgado: Eighth suspect arrested over dismemberment of Georgia taxi driver

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Georgia taxi driver whose burnt remains were found cut up in a cabin in the woods, according to state authorities.Juan Ayala-Rodgriuez was taken into custody by the United State’s Marshall Service in Mexico for his alleged involvement in the murder of Rossanna Delgado, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. According to law enforcement, there are eight suspects in total over the murder of Ms Delgado, a 37-year-old mother of two, who worked as driver for the ride-share app, Lyft.Three other suspects connected to the case remain...
Music
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.

