Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Here's What to Get from Valentino's Couture-Inspired Beauty Collection

crfashionbook.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentino Beauty is on the way and it's made for play. In collaboration with Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino Beauty has been in the making for three years with L'Oréal Paris, setting out to create an "open playground where new dreams come to life." The over 100-piece line is designed to suit any mood or look, with a variety of impactful colors, luxurious textures, matte and satin finishes, and a wide range of shades available for everyone to enjoy.

www.crfashionbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Couture#Skin Tone#Wear Liquid Foundation#Roma Light Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Makeup
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Azzi & Osta’s Couture AW2021-22 Collection ‘Weaving The Wind,’ Totally Inspired By The Intricacies Of Perfume

A collection based on perfume is the basis of Lebanese duo Azzi and Osta’s haute couture autumn-winter 2021-22 collection. As scents are personal to an individual, the looks from the collection are personal to a woman’s style taste, with looks mirroring the creation of the sweetest perfume. Both George Azzi and Assaad Osta have once again gone deep into their creative thought processes to create a couture collection that encompasses the various notes of the perfect fragrance, yet in a couture collection.
MakeupPopSugar

Get a Head Start and Check Out the Top Beauty Deals From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Make room on your beauty shelves and drawers because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost here. With exclusive discounts on brands like the soft glam queen Charlotte Tilbury, salon-quality Olaplex, and nourishing skin care from Kiehl's, and so much more, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale does not disappoint. We curated our favorite beauty finds for the season from the early access preview. Trust us, you'll want to bookmark a few of these deals and steals before July 28, when everyone can shop the sale.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Get Balenciaga Couture’s Stunning Eyeliner Look in Two Simple Steps

Much has been written about the return of FOMO as restaurants—and borders—reopen, and the luckiest among us begin revisiting our once thriving (and debatably overscheduled) social and professional commitments in a world tiptoeing back to some form of pre-pandemic normalcy. This week’s haute couture shows, many of which are being held in person, have presented the biggest post-lockdown FOMO opportunity for the fashion faithful, and there was perhaps no bigger moment to miss out on than Demna Gvasalia’s couture debut for Balenciaga. Those lucky enough to be present have reported audible gasps as Gvasalia evolved his street sensibility with what Vogue’s Sarah Mower called “confidence, grandeur, and ease” and the brand returned to the couture calendar for the first time since Cristóbal Balenciaga shuttered his house 53 years ago. In a particularly impressive feat, the collection—with its mix of structured tailoring, voluminous gowns, and extravagant embroideries—nodded to the past while still respecting the modern aesthetic that has earned Gvasalia legions of millennial fans. The hair and makeup did a similar dance, riffing on classic techniques with idiosyncratic treatments.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

The Top 8 Shows at Paris Couture Week FW21

Post-lockdown optimism was apparent at Paris Couture Week Fall/Winter 2021, which saw a number of brands making their runway comeback alongside others that continued to present collections virtually. Here, we round up the top eight shows of the season, ranging from Demna Gvasalia‘s first Balenciaga couture collection, to Jean Paul Gaultier‘s range created in partnership with sacai‘s Chitose Abe.
MakeupIn Style

Here's What To Know Before Getting Permanent Eyeliner

Nailing the perfect eyeliner application can be a tedious and time-consuming task. And if you've stood in the mirror trying to apply a pencil or liquid liner, you'll know what I'm talking about. Between your eyes watering, the line becoming wonky, and the liquid smudging, a lot of frustration can...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Continues Her Reign as Corset Queen in a Lace-Up Bodycon Dress

Megan Fox should consider auditioning for Bridgerton, because at this point, her corset outfit collection rivals that of all three Featherington sisters combined. About a week and a half after pairing a sheer corset top with workout leggings at Six Flags, the actress amped up the glam factor tenfold while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas with her equally as stylish boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a rose-gold midi dress that laced all the way up the sides and down the center of a bustier-style bodice. The undeniably sexy design hails from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection, and we're sure as hell glad she resurrected it from the archives.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Dior’s Fall 2021 Couture Collection Includes Your Dream Coat

It was just a few weeks ago that Maria Grazia Chiuri debuted Dior’s Cruise 2022 collection in Greece — sending model-cum-goddesses down the runway. For the iconic house’s Haute Couture collection, it’s a return to a more serious business. Sharply tailored coats, nipped-waist dresses, and thick textured fabrics made up the looks du jour.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Chanel’s Fall 2021 Couture Collection Is Full Of Perfect Party Dresses

Virginie Viard had a lighthearted celebration in store for guests of Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2021 Couture Show. The creative director says in the show notes, “because I love seeing colour in the greyness of winter, I really wanted a particularly colourful collection that was very embroidered, something warm.” Indeed it was a collection worthy of a return to dressing up. Viard is often one to look to founder Gabrielle Chanel as a source of inspiration and this time it was the discovery of photographs of Chanel wearing monochromatic “1880s-style dresses” that served as the starting point.
Designers & CollectionsWallpaper*

Piaget’s 2021 high jewellery collection lights up Paris Couture Week

Piaget celebrates the dynamism of light in a new high jewellery collection. Extraordinary Lights tells the story of vivid lights in three chapters, tracing the events of one imagined evening, from the romantic warmth of dusk to fiery red lanterns released into the night sky and the magic of the aurora borealis, concluding with the peace of a starlit night.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

The most stunning beauty looks from Paris Haute Couture Week

‘The inspiration was rock, with a bit of punk,’ explains hair stylist Damien Boissinot. ‘It’s an inverted braid, starting from the neck to the front, and slicked down on the sides. The end of the braid is pinned and twisted in front, and a few hairs are left out of place for a rock look.’ The finished plait, which alludes to a modern Chanel version of a mohawk, is topped with a black bow with an extra long ribbon that hangs down the models’ backs. ‘The longer ribbon is cooler. It gives real attitude for the silhouette.’
ApparelRefinery29

From Sk8r Boy Suspenders To Juicy Couture, Y2K Fashion Is Back. Here’s Why.

The rumors are true: Y2K trends — including low-rise jeans, whale tails, and corsets — are back, both on the runways and on social media. They might have terrorized millennials who lived through them (and survived to tell), but they’re sparking excitement among Gen Z who are looking at decades past for fashion inspiration.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: FKA Twigs, Bella Hadid, and More

Between the creativity of couture week and beautiful displays of skin- and self-care, this week's best beauty Instagrams proved that aesthetics are the ultimate art form. Bella Hadid let followers know that her Parisian glam routine begins en route, while, at the Off White show, Candice Swanepoel exchanged her luminous beach goddess vibe for a sleek and contemporary makeup moment hued navy blue. The manicures at Iris Van Herpen—dreamed up by nail artist Eichi Matsunaga—were, essentially, wearable water, a cascade of fashioned droplets extending from each translucent talon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy