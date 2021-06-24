Cancel
Door County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Dyckesville, moving east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sturgeon Bay, Algoma, Brussels, Casco, Forestville, Clay Banks, Lincoln, Gregorville, Rankin and Euren.

alerts.weather.gov
#Special Weather Statement#Door Kewaunee#Euren
