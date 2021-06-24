Cancel
Flathead County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: West Glacier Region SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of West Glacier, or 25 miles north of Evergreen, moving southeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Flathead County.

#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
