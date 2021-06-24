Cancel
Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for North Laramie Range, Shirley Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: North Laramie Range; Shirley Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL ALBANY COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 255 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 12 miles west of Garrett, or 44 miles west of Wheatland. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Albany County.

alerts.weather.gov
