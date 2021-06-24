Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 256 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northern Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Schriever AFB, Black Forest, Peterson AFB, Falcon and Cimarron Hills. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
