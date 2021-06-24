Cancel
Songwriter Diane Warren saves escaped cow from slaughter

WRAL News
 18 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Songwriter Diane Warren stepped in Thursday to save the life of cow that eluded capture for more than a day after a herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse and stampeded through a suburb. The Grammy-winning artist contacted the city of Pico Rivera to arrange to have...

