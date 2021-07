For many fans out there, Little House on the Prairie has been a source of inspiration. The show is all about connection, love, positivity, joy, and helping others. If you ask one of the stars of the show — Melissa Gilbert — she would probably tell you that we could use some of those old-school values in our lives today. For fans out there who don’t know, Melissa Gilbert played the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder on the show from 1974 to 1983. She was the second oldest daughter of Charles Ingalls, who, of course, was played by none other than Michael Landon.