Local youths attend summer mentoring sessions
The Forever Young Foundation Inc. and Shooting for the Stars have partnered to bring the youth of Gonzales and the surrounding areas summer mentoring sessions. The sessions kicked off on Saturday, June 5, at 8 a.m., at the Gonzales Police Station. The program not only plays an active role in growing the youth skills on the basketball court, but it provides information and guidance to grow into amazing adults of character and moral standing.www.weeklycitizen.com