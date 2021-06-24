Lampasas volunteer firefighters gain forcible-entry training tool
The Lampasas Volunteer Fire Department has added a forcible entry door to its training tools, thanks to a grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program. “This new training aid will allow our department to simulate any type of door,” Lampasas Fire Chief Jeff Smith said. “The difficulty of the entry can be adjusted for the type of tools in use and the type of door, either…www.lampasasdispatchrecord.com
