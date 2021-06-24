Cancel
Rangeley, ME

Rangeley, town employee reach settlement agreement in lawsuit for $90,000 over claims of hostile work environment

By Donna M. Perry
Sun-Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRANGELEY — The town has settled a lawsuit with its former airport manager and current finance director for $90,000. The settlement is covered by Maine Municipal Association Property and Casualty Pool, the town’s insurance carrier. The agreement dated May 25 is a full and final compromise of “disputed claims and not an admission by Rangeley of liability, wrongdoing, or unlawful conduct.”

