Rangeley, town employee reach settlement agreement in lawsuit for $90,000 over claims of hostile work environment
RANGELEY — The town has settled a lawsuit with its former airport manager and current finance director for $90,000. The settlement is covered by Maine Municipal Association Property and Casualty Pool, the town’s insurance carrier. The agreement dated May 25 is a full and final compromise of “disputed claims and not an admission by Rangeley of liability, wrongdoing, or unlawful conduct.”www.sunjournal.com