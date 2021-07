The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved a community-based management structure for Haena State Park on Kauai. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced last week that the board granted a one-year revocable permit to Hui Makaainana o Makana to oversee and manage the park’s reservation system. Per the agreement, Hui Makaainana o Makana, a Kauai-based nonprofit that aims to protect natural and cultural resources, will be responsible for collecting parking and entry fees, and managing the shuttle service and landscape.