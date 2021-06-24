‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Bob Denver Played Extremely Similar Role to Gilligan in Western, ‘Dusty’s Trail’
In 1973, Gilligan’s Island actor Bob Denver took a very similar role to Gilligan in a western television show called Dusty’s Trail. From 1964 to 1967, Denver played the lovable and goofy title role on Gilligan’s Island. Although it lasted only three seasons, it became a cult classic as re-runs continued for decades after it went off-air. Six years later, Denver received another offer for a title role and he accepted.outsider.com