'Gilligan's Island' Star Bob Denver Played Extremely Similar Role to Gilligan in Western, 'Dusty's Trail'

By Chris Haney
 18 days ago
In 1973, Gilligan’s Island actor Bob Denver took a very similar role to Gilligan in a western television show called Dusty’s Trail. From 1964 to 1967, Denver played the lovable and goofy title role on Gilligan’s Island. Although it lasted only three seasons, it became a cult classic as re-runs continued for decades after it went off-air. Six years later, Denver received another offer for a title role and he accepted.

