‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Bob Denver Played Extremely Similar Role to Gilligan in Western, ‘Dusty’s Trail’

You don’t need to be an expert to make smart financial decisions for your future — just ask Gilligan’s Island star Dawn Wells. Fans may think that actors and actress have it made. But they aren’t always living the extravagant high-life than many of us envision. Especially those who are not Hollywood A-listers. In fact, there’s an argument to be made that actors and other artists have a tougher time with money management than most people who work a 9-5 job.