Stony Brook, NY

SBDC: Birthplace of Million-Dollar Dreams

stonybrook.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStony Brook University fared well in the annual New York State Business Plan Competition this past spring, earning first and second place awards. Joshua Zhu ’24, enrolled in the Stony Brook Medicine track, and business partner Jialin Ke, a 2020 Cornell graduate, secured a first place prize of $10,000 for designing an electric toenail clipper for aging adults called PediCure. A trio of Stony Brook business students nabbed a second place prize worth $2,500 for their virtual meeting dating application called Downtown Dating. That team consists of James Martino ’19, ’21, Harrison Seidner, PhD ’16 and Bradley Turner ’19.

news.stonybrook.edu
