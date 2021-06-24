Lansing studio pays homage to Black history while creating space for Michigan filmmakers
When the pandemic brought his career to a screeching halt, indie filmmaker and comic Amaru was scouring the state for a good place to hatch his next plan. That plan—to launch Greenwood District Studios (GDS), Michigan's first Black-owned independent film studio—came to Amaru when he got back home to Lansing. He was grabbing a meal with his girlfriend when an old, colorful building grabbed his attention: the Lansing Mall Cinema, vacant since 2014.