How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About The Food Network

By Felix Behr
Mashed
Mashed
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone with even a passing familiarity with Anthony Bourdain knows he had a rather disdainful view of the Food Network and those who appeared on it. In a now-legendary guest post he wrote for Michael Ruhlman, which you can still read thanks to the Wayback Machine, he either disparages the chefs directly, like Paula Dean, or he gives a compliment to the chef by insulting the Food Network. "How did Alton slip inside the wire — and stay there all these years?" Bourdain wondered about Alton Brown. "He must have something on them. He's smart. You actually learn something from his commentary."

