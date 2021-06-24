How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About The Food Network
Anyone with even a passing familiarity with Anthony Bourdain knows he had a rather disdainful view of the Food Network and those who appeared on it. In a now-legendary guest post he wrote for Michael Ruhlman, which you can still read thanks to the Wayback Machine, he either disparages the chefs directly, like Paula Dean, or he gives a compliment to the chef by insulting the Food Network. "How did Alton slip inside the wire — and stay there all these years?" Bourdain wondered about Alton Brown. "He must have something on them. He's smart. You actually learn something from his commentary."www.mashed.com