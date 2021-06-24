How Anthony Bourdain Really Felt About The Food Network

Watching celebrity chefs interact on television, you might be inclined to think that not only do they all know everyone, but that they also have genuine affection for one another. Well guess what? You're basically spot on, and that goes double for the celebrity chefs you see joking amiably with one another on the Food Network. As chef and culinary competition judge Antonia Lofaso told Mashed during an exclusive interview (in which she discussed her time on "Restaurant Reboot," which she co-hosts with celebrity chef Guy Fieri), "All of us that are in ... the Food Network world are like a little family." And while she was referring, in part, to the fact that she, Fieri, Alex Guarnaschelli, and other stars do enjoy spending time together outside of work, what Lofaso was really getting at was that all that time spent together has served to cultivate an abiding closeness and understanding between them.