The Real Reason Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3 Has So Many US Locations

It seems there are two distinct categories of Gordon Ramsay fans: those who can't get enough of Chef Crankypants' culinary wisdom, and those who can't get enough of the Michelin-starred chef-slash-restaurant emperor's cantankerous antics. Of course, there is quite a lot of overlap between the two, which only amplifies Ramsay's appeal. Never has that been more apparent than in the public's reaction to Ramsay's show, "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," which has been airing on National Geographic since 2019. From the very beginning — even before the show aired its first episode — the reception wasn't exactly glowing.