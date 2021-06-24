Cancel
Wausau, WI

Woodson Art Museum selects artwork for ‘Birds in Art’ Exhibition

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 18 days ago
Photo courtesy Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Musem.

WAUSAU – Artwork from 113 artists from throughout the world will be included in the 46th annual “Birds in Art” exhibition, on view Sept. 11 through Nov. 28 at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, the museum announced today.

The exhibition includes 21 who were named master artists during previous “Birds in Art” exhibitions, and 92 artists whose work was selected by the jury. “Birds in Art,” which presents original paintings, sculptures and graphics created within the last three years by worldwide artists, once again celebrates avian marvels through fresh artistic interpretations.

Exhibition-opening festivities will be modified with coronavirus precautions to support the community’s health. The exhibition will be on view during the museum’s extended opening-weekend hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. Before visiting, check lywam.org for details.

2021 “Birds in Art” artists

Eric van der Aa

Edward Aldrich

William Alther

Tony Angell

Chris Bacon

Barbara Banthien

Larry Barth

Robin Berry

Sandra Blair

Karen Bondarchuk

Dennis Boyd

Jeremy Bradshaw

Carl Brenders

Carel P. Brest van Kempen

Ray C. Brown, Jr.

Jett Brunet

Debrah Butler

Jamie Cassaboon

Todd A. Channer

Tim Cherry

James M. Clow

James Coe

Guy Coheleach

Mark A. Collins

Tony Craig

Michael A. DiGiorgio

Sarah Drummond

Michael Dumas

Gary Eigenberger

Peter Elfman

Joe Garcia

Federico Gemma

David Griffin

Joshua Woods Guge

Grant Hacking

Kirsty May Hall

Andrew Haslen

Thomas Hill

Diana Höhlig

Cindy House

Nancy Howe

Ryan D. Jacque

Ralph Grady James

Lars Jonsson

Ron Kingswood

Eugen Kisselmann

Terrill A. Knaack

Elwin van der Kolk

Rebecca Korth

Nobuko Kumasaka

Zev Labinger

Laney

T. Allen Lawson

Patsy Lindamood

Harro Maass

Walter T. Matia

Timothy David Mayhew

Kelly McNeil

S.V. Medaris

John S. Miller

Terry Miller

David Milton

James L. Morgan

Katie Ann Musolff

Johannes Nevala

Peter Nilsson

Peregrine O’Gormley

Mary Louise O’Sullivan

Leo E. Osborne

Gerald Painter

Dino Paravano

Kris Parins

Jeremy Paul

Vida Pearson

Patricia Pepin

Anne Peyton

Millie Whipplesmith Plank

Tony Pridham

Don Rambadt

Isaiah Ratterman

Paul Rhymer

Andrea Rich

Aleta Rossi-Steward

Shalese Sands

Floyd Scholz

Sandy Scott

John T. Sharp

Cathy Sheeter

Leslie Shiels

Steven Spazuk

Jan McAllaster Stommes

Rose Tanner

Michael Todoroff

Debra Trent

Gunnar Tryggmo

James Turanchik

Elaine Twiss

Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

Kent Ullberg

Federico Uribe

Barry W. Van Dusen

Randy L. Van Dyck

Tyler C. Vouros

Bart Walter

Paula Waterman

Lorraine Watry

Scot A. Weir

Jan Wessels

Sara Wolman

Darren Woodhead

Alan Woollett

Scott Yablonski

Sherrie York

For more information, visit www.lywam.org, email the museum at info@lywam.org or call 715-845-7010.

