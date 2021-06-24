Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bay Bridge Series will put A's and Giants' depth on full display this weekend

By John Shea
San Francisco Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best baseball player in the Bay Area recalled his early big-league days as a backup, trying to impress his manager and front office while getting inconsistent playing time at first base and right field. “It takes a special person to do that. I wasn’t the best at it when...

www.sfchronicle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Brandon Belt
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Yonder Alonso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Bay Bridge Series#A S And Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Offense sputters again as A's earn a tough loss to Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — The bases sat full for Matt Olson. Josh Sborz fired a fastball that bisected the strike zone. Olson sent it 109.4 mph off his bat toward right field. Nick Solak, 15 feet deep on the grass in a shift, was right there. The ball reached Texas’ second baseman on one hop.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Chris Bassitt, home runs help A's hit All-Star break on an up note

ARLINGTON, Texas — The A’s first half undulated like the wave they adopted as a slogan. An 0-6 start gave way to a 13-game winning streak. June swelled, then subsided. Their record crested at 17 games above .500 on June 18. They lost 13 of their last 21 before the All-Star break.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

At the All-Star break, Giants, A's delivering a baseball season to treasure

Well, yeah, all the hardcore fans of the Giants and A’s are digging the fun, but they don’t get the full effect. The ones getting the most out of this season are those few quirky fans — and the unattached observers, like sportswriters — who enjoy watching both Bay Area teams kick butt.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves news: Marcell Ozuna suddenly generating some offense

Perhaps we should have expected this at some point, but former(?) Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has started speaking out about his arrest. It has been nearly one month since the Atlanta Braves found out that their injured left fielder was arrested by Sandy Springs (GA) police on a charge of felony domestic violence, and for the first time, Marcell Ozuna is speaking to the media.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Ky Bush, Brendan Beck among Bay Area pitchers expect to fill top of MLB draft

More than half of those chosen on the first two days of the MLB draft are expected to be pitchers, and the Bay Area will likely provide a handful of those electric arms. With the top 36 picks set for Sunday and rounds 2-10 on Monday, the local talent could be dotted all over the second day. Among them are Cal right-handers Grant Holman and Sean Sullivan, and Foothill High-Pleasanton right-hander Matthew Ager.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants' trademark depth goes missing in loss to Dodgers

Next Man Up has the Giants in first place in the National League West, but there only are so many times you can watch a player go down to injury before you truly start to show some cracks. For the first time, the Giants' depth seemed to wobble Monday night.
MLBAthletics Nation

3 Bright Sides of A’s frustrating Bay Bridge Series loss

The first half of the 2021 Bay Bridge Series is in the books, and it didn’t quite go the way Oakland A’s fans hoped it would. The A’s avoided being swept in the finale on Sunday, but they still lost two of the three games. And both defeats came in excruciating fashion, with the first by way of shutout, and the second a seesaw affair in which Oakland took a lead in the 10th inning but blew it anyway for San Francisco’s first walk-off of the summer. Blergh.
MLBgiants365.com

SF Giants have updated timelines for Longoria, Belt, here’s when team could be close to full strength

Kapler indicated it's possible the soreness Longoria is feeling as a result of a rough collision with shortstop Brandon Crawford on Sunday July 6 will linger for the next several weeks, but the Giants remain hopeful he can provide a boost to the club's lineup prior to the trade deadline. With Longoria on the mend, two other injured Giants infielders are also working their way back as second baseman Tommy La Stella and first baseman Brandon Belt are both progressing toward a return.
MLBFOX Sports

Kaprielian scheduled to start for Oakland against Texas

Oakland Athletics (50-40, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (35-53, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (2-8, 5.17 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) LINE: Rangers +127, Athletics -146; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBsportstalkline.com

Bay Area Baseball: Full Capacity

Full capacity opening days didn’t disappoint for both Bay Area baseball teams competing for each other’s fans. The San Francisco Giants first opened at full capacity to a nice attendance of 36,928 excited fans on June 25th, 2021. Well, some might say that this number is slightly inflated due to it being the ‘Battle of the Bay”, it must be noted that the Oakland Athletics‘ first home game, June 29th, 2021, only attracted 4,739 fans in compassion. The disparity in attendance was enough to send A’s fans & me in the usual frenzy, some even going as far as to say the Giants couldn’t do any better attracting weekday attendance. This was far from the truth as the San Francisco Giants, on a weekday that wasn’t a holiday, attracted a paltry 18,785 fans against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 6th, 2021, which I’m sure will trigger any A’s fan, but facts are facts.
MLBdallassun.com

A's outlast Rangers in 11 innings

Jed Lowrie hit one of Oakland's four homers and delivered a tie-breaking single during a four-run 11th inning as the Athletics outlasted the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Lowrie, who also doubled, broke a 4-4 tie with his run-scoring hit to right field in the 11th. After...
NFLchatsports.com

Who is NY Giants’ Daniel Jones’ backup quarterback? | Depth chart

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks to pass in second quarter pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports. The NY Giants made a move this offseason, in hopes of bolstering the depth at quarterback behind Daniel Jones. Colt McCoy, after...
MLBchatsports.com

No matter what happens in A’s series, Texas Rangers set for big weekend

Jul 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (top) looks on from the mound in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. In the big picture, the Texas Rangers‘ impending three-game set with the Oakland A’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy