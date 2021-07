Brewster High student Axel Britez knew something wasn't right at home. His brother, who was in second grade, was having some serious trouble with remote learning. This heartwarming story about an older brother helping his younger brother appears on the website brewsterschhools.org. Axel, a sophomore at Brewster High, said that because his brother couldn't read at grade level, he couldn't understand most of the directions for his remote assignments. As a result, navigating his Google Classroom without one on one assistance was impossible.