Heartache of a dark winter: How COVID killed my sister

My 15-year-old daughter "Becca" has grown very close with her aunt "Jae," who married my brother about five years ago. Becca, as the oldest child, has always kind of been searching for a female mentor; Jae doesn't have kids and was excited to step into the role. I encouraged this as I know it's great for teens to have nonparental adults looking out for them and who can share some life wisdom. Becca has spent each summer with my brother and Jae for the past three or so years. At first, I wholeheartedly supported this—Becca learned to ride horses, pick berries, and experience a slower pace of life. However, Becca just got home from another visit and, well, I find myself feeling weird about it.