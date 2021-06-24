Oxygen Strikes Agreement with Leading Cybersecurity Firm Kudelski Security
To assess and verify that Oxygen 'does what it says it does' functionally, and. To assess cybersecurity exposure and advise any needed remediation. ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Oxygen.org, the alternative market infrastructure ecosystem, has signed a strategic agreement under which Kudelski Security, a division of the Kudelski Group in Switzerland, will provide security assessment and architecture support for the Oxygen platform going forward. Kudelski will conduct a series of reviews and audits of the Oxygen Protocol functionality and interfaces, as well as collaborating with Oxygen to assess future enhancements, changes, or additions to Oxygen's protocols.www.dallassun.com