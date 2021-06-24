Duplin County Schools ‘Grow Your Own’ recipient honored by board of education

KENANSVILLE — Jessica Ruiz-Castro was recently honored as Duplin County Schools 2020-21 Grow Your Own (GYO) Minority Teachers Scholarship-loan recipient. Ruiz-Castro is a 2021 graduate of North Duplin Jr./Sr. High School with plans to attend the University of Mount Olive in the fall to pursue a degree in Art Education. Upon completing the scholarship-loan criteria, Ruiz-Castro has the opportunity to receive a maximum of $20,000 ($5,000 each year) to pursue a degree in education with a commitment to come back to Duplin County Schools and teach.