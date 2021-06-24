Cancel
Duplin County, NC

Duplin County Schools ‘Grow Your Own’ recipient honored by board of education

By Duplin County Public Schools
Daily Reflector
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENANSVILLE — Jessica Ruiz-Castro was recently honored as Duplin County Schools 2020-21 Grow Your Own (GYO) Minority Teachers Scholarship-loan recipient. Ruiz-Castro is a 2021 graduate of North Duplin Jr./Sr. High School with plans to attend the University of Mount Olive in the fall to pursue a degree in Art Education. Upon completing the scholarship-loan criteria, Ruiz-Castro has the opportunity to receive a maximum of $20,000 ($5,000 each year) to pursue a degree in education with a commitment to come back to Duplin County Schools and teach.

