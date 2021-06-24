Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Race Forecast: Buffalo Marathon runners will have heat and humidity to contend with this weekend

By Aaron Mentkowski
WKBW-TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Marathon is back this weekend after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners may be eager to return to the race, but they'll have to contend with potentially difficult conditions. We've had dry weather and low humidity this week but that will change this weekend. The 5k is on Saturday, with the half marathon and full marathon taking place on Sunday.

