Attention Grabbing Media Announces the Grand Opening of Their New Office Building in Largo, Florida

Here’s a place where Reopening Day is also Grand Opening Day. In our photo above is the team at West Seattle’s new vehicle/vessel licensing office, right after they cut the ribbon to officially open the new office on the north side of Westwood Village. The grand opening ends a year and a half without a licensing office in West Seattle, and comes eight months after we first reported a new licensing sub-agent would open the office (Randy Lais, at right in photo above, holding the banner, who also has a licensing office in Port Orchard).