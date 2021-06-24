Attention Grabbing Media Announces the Grand Opening of Their New Office Building in Largo, Florida

ONTARIO RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2021-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Concord, a new-home community located in the highly desirable city of Ontario Ranch, California. The community is located off Haven Avenue in the heart of Ontario Ranch near Interstate 15 and Highway 60, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers. Situated in a thriving Ontario Ranch neighborhood, the new community is walking distance to area schools and close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Victoria Gardens, Eastvale Gateway and Ontario’s historic downtown district. The community features a planned park and is also just a short drive to Prado Regional Park, where visitors may enjoy hiking and biking trails, disc golf, archery, a dog park, picnic facilities and play equipment. Concord is also near Ontario International Airport and the Toyota Arena.