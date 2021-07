ESPN has been busy building up their hockey roster as they prepare for their return to the NHL next season. That includes Mark Messier as a studio analyst, and according to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, they’ve added another name that will be familiar to fans of the league in the 90s and 00s: Chris Chelios, who starred for the Canadiens, Blackhawks, and Red Wings as part of a lengthy career in the league.