For young players trying to secure a spot on the roster, special teams, not play on at their particular position is what can earn them a coveted spot on the 53 man roster. Particularly this season, where the 28th ranked Packers special teams has been struggling for what seems like a decade. They will be looking to turn the page to a brighter future under new Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton. His teaching has been evident so far at OTAs and minicamp, but he needs an infusion of athleticism to his units. Luckily, Green Bay is full of players that fit the bill this year. In particular, three at deep position groups could be exactly what Drayton needs to turn the special teams around.