Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

How To Remove Bug Bites Naturally

By Johnny Jet
johnnyjet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I just returned from visiting my family in Connecticut and I quickly remembered that one thing I don’t miss about my home state are the mosquitoes in the summertime. Don’t misunderstand me: they’re nowhere near as bad as other states like Alaska (the worst), Florida, Minnesota or even parts of Hawaii, but they still suck, pun intended.

www.johnnyjet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Tips#Fitness Equipment#Bees#Shark Tank#Chase Ultimate Rewards#Dashpass#Doordash#Lost Luggage Insurance#Peloton Digital#All Access Membership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Yoga
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Live Here, Prepare for a Poisonous Insect Infestation

For many people lately, it's impossible to go outside without being reminded of the swarms of Brood X cicadas that have emerged from the ground in overwhelming numbers. For others, the return of warm weather has brought back painful encounters with pests like mosquitos or fire ants. But if you live in a certain part of the U.S., you should prepare yourself for another type of poisonous insect that is set to infest some areas in record numbers. Read on to see where the latest bug boom is taking place.
AnimalsHGTV

How to Get Rid of Roaches

Yuck. Yuck. Yuck. Ants are annoying, but cockroaches are gross — literally. According to the National Pest Management Association, roaches harbor bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella. Gross! Plus, roach droppings and even roach saliva impact the quality and cleanliness of your home's indoor air. And that can bring major complications for folks with allergies and asthma. But it gets worse: If you've seen one roach in your home that means it probably has friends (ie. a nest) in your home. But don't panic. We have all the info and solutions you need to get these creepy crawlies out of your house and prevent them from coming back. Read on to see which roach killer is best for your home and pets.
AnimalsPosted by
BobVila

How To: Get Rid of Kissing Bugs

Don’t be fooled by the seemingly harmless name: Kissing bugs, also known as assassin bugs, carry diseases that can affect humans when the bite is scratched, allowing the bacteria to enter the skin. While these bugs help by eating other insects that invade your garden, it may not be worth keeping them around since they also feed on humans. These bugs get their moniker from their tendency to bite around the eyes and mouth, so it’s essential to find ways to keep these pesky, nocturnal insects out of your house. A kissing bug bite isn’t harmful to everyone who’s bitten, but there are still risks of infection from venom or feces left behind. If you live in the warm southern region of the country, it’s likely you’ve seen these insects and want to know how to get rid of kissing bugs.
PetsHGTV

How to Remove Pet Stains From Carpet

You love your pets. You love your carpets. Unfortunately the two don’t always coexist well. Knowing how to get pet stains out of carpet is a key skill for dog and cat owners. Here's how to clean a few of the most common messes caused by your animals. How to...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite... especially on vacation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — When you travel, you don't want to bring home bed bugs as a souvenir. Here are some tips to prevent bringing these pests home with you. Morton's Pest Control Owner Travis Morton says the small, brown insects feed on blood, and they find their meal using body odor. When staying at a hotel, make sure you know where to check for bed bugs.
AnimalsGreensburg Daily News

Naturally Speaking: The assassin bugs

The dictionary has several meanings for the word assassin. It says a worthless person, a hashish user, or a murder for hire. All of these are correct, but it also leaves out one other fact. Of all these things there is also a family of bugs that go by the name assassin bugs.
ElectronicsMidland Reporter-Telegram

Kill bugs dead with this outdoor mosquito zapper

Outdoor parties are back, and with them, biblical swarms of blood sucking insects just itching to suck down a warm O-negative smoothie. In lieu of taking them on one-on-one à la Brendan Fraser in "The Mummy," you might as well let this outdoor electric mosquito zapper do the deed for you.
Petswhole-dog-journal.com

How to Remove a Tick from a Dog

It’s a good idea to check your dog carefully for ticks after every outing. You may find loose ticks crawling through your dog’s coat. You may find ticks that are attached – either recently attached skinny, flat ticks, or ticks that have been feeding for a while and are engorged, making them oval to round and fat. You may find the pre-adult ticks called nymphs, which are tiny, like the size of the head of a pin. Nymphs can be hard to see, are usually grayish in color, and frequently found on the face, having been picked up when the dog was nosing around in the grass or bushes.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Door to Nature: Bugs and Beetles

More than a million kinds of insects have been identified in the world – more than all other animals combined. These creatures’ vast array includes some of the more common types, such as beetles, butterflies, moths, bugs, flies, bees, wasps and dragonflies. Anyone who refers to all insects as bugs...
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to remove ice cream stains

Summer days and ice creams are a match made in heaven, but we’re partial to a scoop on a hot crumble or apple pie in the winter too! Whether you’re enjoying your ice cream on the beach or the sofa, here’s how to tackle spills. General directions. Ice cream is...
Animalsphl17.com

Avoiding Bug Bites: Prevention and Treatment Tips

Mosquitos, flies, ticks, bees, and wasps are just a few insects that may leave some of us with an irritating feeling if bitten or stung. Dr. Stephen Hess Owner, President, and Medical Director of Center City Dermatology gives helpful tips on preventing insect bites, as more people are spending more time outside.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Bugs, bugs and more bugs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The charlotte canopy is lush and beautiful but also food for a number of invasive bugs. These bugs have a voracious appetite and will and can destroy trees and plants in no time. What can we do to combat the insect problem? City Arborist, Laurie Reid says...
Posted by
Mental_Floss

6 Ways to Make a Bug Bite Stop Itching

Insects that go about their insect business are largely unnoticed until one of two things occurs—either they infest your home, or they bite you. The former requires some strategic intervention and possibly an exterminator; the latter is far less serious, though the resulting itch and irritation can stay with you for days.
Healthwtvy.com

Drain and cover to protect from mosquito bites

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer months in Florida can bring out pests, like mosquitos and ticks, that can be dangerous nuisances, and preventing getting bit is important. Those who plan on spending time outdoors this summer need to take extra precautions to make sure they stay safe from...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

How to remove alien parasites in Fortnite Season 7

The Fortnite Season 7 alien invasion has introduced new content like cosmic chests, map changes, and more. As the season has progressed, alien parasites have appeared in Fortnite. The small purple parasites may appear scary at first when they chase you and attach to your character’s head. Thankfully, there are ways to remove them. However, the alien parasites can provide some benefits in your Fortnite matches.
AnimalsPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Keep Flies Away from Your Porch and Patio

Summer is officially here, which means warm weather, picnic spreads and weekends spent at the grill. However, it also means an increase in some of our not-so-favorite pests, particularly the ones that like to buzz around our snacks. It’s annoying to have to swat away bugs, especially when you’re eating—and...
VirusMarietta Daily Journal

'The bugs are out,' Tips on how to get through bug-biting season

It's officially bug-biting season. While some bugs are just annoying to deal with, the bite of others can be potentially dangerous. Dr. Dawn Davis, a Mayo Clinic dermatologist, says some bugs can transmit disease-causing bacteria, viruses and parasites through their bite, and these bites often manifest on the skin as rashes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy