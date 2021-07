Every single year on July 4th, the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest goes down in Coney Island. It is truly a bizarre spectacle as competitors fight to see who can down the most hot dogs in a 10-minute time frame. Over the last 17 years, the most dominant man in the event has been none other than Joey Chestnut who has won 14 out of the last 17 competitions. He also holds the record for most hot dogs eaten in a single sitting, and today, he attempted to break that record.