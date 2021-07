Getting married and buying a home are two major (read: expensive) life events that couples often tackle at the same exact time. So the question becomes, how do you divvy up your savings to cover the cost of both? That’s the premise of designer Breegan Jane’s new HGTV show, The House My Wedding Bought, which started airing on Discovery+ on June 16. Jane helps couples navigate through the decision-making process, giving them the tools to differentiate between wants and needs—think: a dedicated drum room over a big guest list.